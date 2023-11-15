Following a threat message from an unnamed person on X (previously Twitter), security precautions around Wankhede Stadium have been increased, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. The post alerted fans to a potentially sinister occurrence that may occur during today's much-anticipated World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand, according to Mumbai Police, as reported by ANI.

The post was labelled by an anonymous user with Mumbai Police, and it included a picture of hand grenades, guns, and bullets. Mumbai Police claimed that they are keeping a close eye on the stadium and the area around it.

“An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo,” Mumbai Police said.

Later, according to police, the crime branch had apprehended a 17-year-old teenager from the Latur area in relation to the message.