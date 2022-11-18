The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the Congress amid its ongoing mega campaign in the poll-bound state.

Speaking at a rally in Anjar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Congress changed the mindset of the youth claiming without Congress the country would not run".

"Without Mahatma Gandhi, the country would not run that we can understand as we respect his idealogy and contribution but they (Congress) say the country will be run by the Gandhi family but it doesn't mean a "duplicate" Gandhi family," CM Sarma added.

Further, the Assam chief Minister claimed that the title "Gandhi" bestowed on them is also a research matter as they were not linked with the Mahanta Gandhi family.

Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that previously Congress used to say the country was made by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indra Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, however, the contribution of people like BR Ambedkar, and Vallabhbhai Patel were hidden and did not showcase to the world.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel should have been the first person in India to receive Bharat Ratra but Congress refused to give till 1990," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Congress made the entire country a monopoly and presented it in such a way that India is a gift of only one family, i.e. Gandhi family," CM added.

Taking a jibe at a former Congress leader, CM Sarma said that, it was made to believe that India is Indra and Indra is India.

Congress never wanted to highlight the proud moments of the history as they feared that Gandhi's name would have been compromised in somewhere, claimed Assam's chief minister.

Speaking on the Gujarat election, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that although the election is happening in this part of the country, Congress is running Bharat Jodo Yatra in South India.

"Rahul Gandhi has already surrendered that they will not win in Gujarat election, the situation which will be in this Gujarat election, the same will happen in 2024 Lok Sabha election," CM added.