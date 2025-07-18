India welcomes US move to label LeT proxy TRF a global terrorist group

India on Friday welcomed the US designating Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) proxy TRF, which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, as a global terrorist outfit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Washington’s decision on The Resistance Force (TRF) as a “strong affirmation” of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.

In a social media post, he specially complimented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for designating the proxy of Pakistan-based LeT.

“Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF – a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy – as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack,” the external affairs minister said.

Earlier, the US State Department said it is adding TRF as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The US State Department also noted that the TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians.

“This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT,” it said. “TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024.”

The State Department said its actions demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to “protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack”.