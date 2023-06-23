India is the fifth biggest economy and will soon be the third largest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 22, stressing the economic gains made since his previous visit to the United States.

"When I first visited the US as a Prime Minister, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest. and we will be the third largest soon," he said in his address to the US Congress in Capitol Hill.



"We are not only growing bigger, but we are also growing faster... When India grows, the whole world grows," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the world now wants to learn more about India. Despite the fact that there are over 2,500 political parties in India, over 20 different parties control various states, and there are 22 official languages and dozens of dialects, "we speak in one voice."



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"We have over 2,500 political parties. About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, yet we speak in one voice," he said.

"...today in modern India, women are leading us to a better future. India's vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress. A woman has risen from a humble tribal background to be our Head of State...," he added.

"India is the home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life, today the world wants to know more and more about India."

Earlier on June 22, PM Modi and the First Lady of the USA Dr Jill Biden came together in a landmark event titled "India and USA: Skilling for Future”.

The event focused on workforce redevelopment across higher education institutions to expand and enhance access to quality education across society at National Science Centre in Washington DC.

Prime Minister highlighted the numerous steps taken by India to promote education, skilling and innovation. He appreciated ongoing bilateral academic exchanges and collaborations between Indian and US academic and research ecosystems.

During his address, Prime Minister presented 5-point proposals for energising India-USA collaboration in the education and research sector.