India will continue to be the driver of global growth, claims IMF executive director K.V. Subramanian
K.V. Subramanian, IMF Executive Director and former Chief Economic Advisor to the Indian government, predicts India's consistent contribution to global growth. His comments come as India emerges as a major player in the global economy.
- IMF Executive Director K.V. Subramanian predicts India's major contribution to global growth
- Subramanian projects India's economic growth will remain above 7% throughout this decade
- India's emergence as a global economic player fuels Subramanian's optimism
Speaking in Washington DC, K.V. Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Indian government and current Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared insights on India's position in the global economy.
Subramanian expressed confidence in India's potential, stating, "India will continue to be the driver of global growth in the foreseeable future, it will contribute the maximum to global growth." He further projected robust economic growth for India, saying, "I expect growth for India to be consistently above 7% in this decade."
These remarks come against the backdrop of India's evolving economic landscape and its emergence as a key player in the global economy. Subramanian's positive outlook reflects optimism about India's capacity to sustain strong growth and make significant contributions to global economic dynamics.
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