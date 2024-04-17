Speaking in Washington DC, K.V. Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Indian government and current Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared insights on India's position in the global economy.

Subramanian expressed confidence in India's potential, stating, "India will continue to be the driver of global growth in the foreseeable future, it will contribute the maximum to global growth." He further projected robust economic growth for India, saying, "I expect growth for India to be consistently above 7% in this decade."

These remarks come against the backdrop of India's evolving economic landscape and its emergence as a key player in the global economy. Subramanian's positive outlook reflects optimism about India's capacity to sustain strong growth and make significant contributions to global economic dynamics.