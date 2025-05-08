Tensions rose sharply along the India-Pakistan border after Pakistan launched a sudden and coordinated attack on Indian military bases during the night of May 7–8, 2025. The attack targeted several key military locations across northern and western India using drones and missiles.

According to official sources, the targeted sites included Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Udhampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. These places hold strategic military importance in the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

India’s defence systems, including its Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) and Air Defence network, responded quickly. They intercepted many incoming threats and prevented serious damage. The debris recovered confirmed the use of Pakistani drones and missiles, showing that the strike was planned and deliberate.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched a carefully calculated counter-strike early in the morning of May 8. This operation neutralized key Pakistani air defence assets and destroyed radar systems at several sites, including a confirmed hit on a military installation in Lahore.

At the same time, Pakistan began heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), firing mortars and heavy artillery across several sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri.

This unprovoked and indiscriminate firing led to the deaths of sixteen civilians on the Indian side, including three women and five children. Several others were injured. Villages near the LoC were shaken by the shelling, and emergency services were quickly deployed to assist the injured and affected families.

Speaking on the developments, Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson of the BJP strongly condemned the attacks. He said, “India will defend every inch of its soil. We believe in peace, but we will not hesitate to respond to threats against our sovereignty and our people.”

India’s response to the aggression has been firm yet restrained, focusing on maintaining stability while defending national interests. Security has been heightened across border regions, and officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.

The Indian government has also begun diplomatic outreach to brief international allies about the attacks and India’s measured response. While the situation remains sensitive, the government has assured the nation that the armed forces are fully prepared to deal with any further threats.