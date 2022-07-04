Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ national executive meet in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the next 30-40 years will be a strategic period for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it will reign in a new era in the country.

‘India will become a 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) in the coming decades,’ said Amit Shah. While proposing a political solution, Shah also stated that in the upcoming elections, the saffron party will end "family rule" in Telangana and West Bengal.

Shah called for an end to the politics of dynasty, casteism, and appeasement, citing the BJP's recent victories as evidence of its "politics of development and performance."

He identified southern India as the region for the country's next round of growth, and he claimed that the opposition had become disjointed and demoralised, with members of the Congress fighting for democracy within their organisation while the ruling family clung to power.

He also hailed as "historic" the recent Supreme Court decision dismissing a petition challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to 64 people in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, including then-chief minister Narendra Modi. The petitioners had also received harsh treatment from the court. According to him, the Supreme Court has exposed opposition parties, a section of the media, and some non-governmental organisations for conspiring to defame Modi.

He identified southern India as the region for the country's next round of growth, and he claimed that the opposition had become disjointed and demoralised, with members of the Congress fighting for democracy within their organisation while the ruling family clung to power.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters after Shah's speech that Modi never engaged in the "drama" that Gandhi did while under investigation. According to the home minister, Modi, like Lord Shiva, drank all the poison thrown at him and faced the investigation.

Sarma declined to comment on whether the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamic fanatics, or the row involving suspended BJP member Nupur Sharma over her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, were discussed at the national executive meet, but added that specific incidents are generally not discussed at such a conclave where the focus is on "macro" issues.