Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the microblogging site expressing strong sentiments against what he termed as a deteriorating democratic state.

"A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy," Gandhi posted. "While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this."

Kejriwal's arrest marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first sitting Chief Minister in Independent India to face such legal action. The development occurred shortly after the Delhi High Court denied interim relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo in response to Enforcement Directorate summonses issued to him in the liquor policy case.

Enforcement Directorate officials descended upon Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence to serve him the summons, signaling the intensification of the investigation. Subsequently, the probe agency conducted searches at his residence and recorded the Chief Minister's statement under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).