The situation in Ukraine remains very tense with war-like conditions, in view of the conflict intensifying, the Indian embassy has advised all Indian nationals to be in touch with the Embassy website and helpline 24*7.

And follow the Advisory issued by the Embassy from time to time. Eight evacuation flights have already taken off for India from the region.

The government and The Embassy of India are working to set up clearing courses from Romanian and Hungary.

At present, the teams are getting in places at the checkpoints- (i) Chop-Zahony Hungarian border close Uzhorod (ii) Porubne -Siret Romanian Border close Chernivtsi.

Indian nationals who are voyaging by their possession are advised to proceed to the near Chernivtsi border checkpoints and stay in touch with the Helpline Numbers setup at respective checkpoints for facilitation through the border.

They are also advised to look out constantly before the tweets and advisories brought out by Mr. Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassies in Kyiv, Warsaw, Bratislava, Bucharest, and Budapest.

To be in touch with the Emergency helpline numbers, the numbers are :- +380997300483, +380997300428, +380933980327, +380635917881, +380935046170.