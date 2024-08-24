The Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft which was carrying the mortal remains of 25 Indian pilgrims who were killed in a road accident in Nepal landed at Maharashtra's Jalgaon Airport, on August 24.

Taking to X, the Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre stated, "Responding swiftly to a call for crucial humanitarian support, the #IAF deployed a C-130J aircraft to airlift the mortal remains of 25 Indian citizens who tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Nepal."

"The mortal remains were transported from Bharatpur (Nepal) to Jalgaon (Maharashtra). The #IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," it added.



Earlier today, an Indian Air Force aircraft airlifted 25 bodies of Indian pilgrims killed in a road accident in western Nepal. The military aircraft flew into Bharatpur city in Chitwan district where the bus had crashed on August 23.

27 people were killed and 16 others injured in the bus accident, which had veered off the road into the river basin.

Autopsies of the body were performed at Bharatpur Hospital and handed over to the Indian authorities for transportation. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Maharashtra legislator, Sanjay Shubhakar, arrived in Nepal on Saturday morning to enquire about the health condition of the injured Indian nationals.

Khadse wrote on X, "Met 16 Indian nationals who were injured in the road accident yesterday and currently undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (Kathmandu) along with Home Minister of Nepal Ramesh Lekhak."

The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara when it skidded off the road at Ainapahara in ward 2 of the rural municipality and fell about 150 metres into the river at around 11:30 am (local time) on Friday.