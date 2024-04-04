An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter conducted a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in the Ladakh AOR on April 3, 2024. The landing occurred due to undulating terrain and the challenges posed by high altitude, resulting in damage to the aircraft.

Fortunately, both pilots aboard the helicopter are safe and have been successfully recovered to the nearest airbase. However, the incident has prompted the initiation of a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the precautionary landing.

The Apache helicopter, a crucial asset in the Indian Air Force's arsenal, encountered difficulties during the training exercise, leading to the decision for a precautionary landing. The undulating terrain and high altitude conditions prevalent in the Ladakh region likely contributed to the challenges faced during the landing process.

As safety remains paramount, the successful recovery of the pilots underscores the effectiveness of the Air Force's protocols in handling such situations. Meanwhile, the Court of Inquiry has been tasked with investigating the incident thoroughly to identify the factors contributing to the helicopter's precautionary landing.