The Indian Air Force (IAF) commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War victory with a grand celebration at Air Force Station Sarsawa. The event, known as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti,' honored the gallant air warriors who displayed exceptional bravery during the 1999 conflict, also referred to as Operation Safed Sagar.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, led the tribute by laying a wreath at the Station War Memorial. The ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries, families of the fallen heroes, veterans, and serving IAF officers. The CAS also interacted with and felicitated the next-of-kin of the brave hearts.

The IAF's remarkable contributions during the Kargil War included flying approximately 5,000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance and ELINT missions, and 800 escort flights. Additionally, over 2,000 helicopter sorties were conducted for casualty evacuations and air transport operations. The legacy of courage and sacrifice by the air warriors was a focal point of the celebrations.

A highlight of the event was a spectacular air show featuring displays by the Akash Ganga Team and aerial maneuvers by Jaguar, Su-30 MKI, and Rafale fighter aircraft. A "Missing Man formation" was flown by Mi-17 V5 helicopters to honor the memory of the fallen heroes. A static display showcased IAF helicopters such as Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, and Chinook. The Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band also performed during the event.

The celebration drew an audience of over 5,000 spectators, including school children, local residents, veterans, civil dignitaries, and personnel from Defence Forces establishments in Roorkee, Dehradun, and Ambala. The event paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the IAF personnel, particularly highlighting the contributions of the 152 Helicopter Unit, "The Mighty Armour," which played a crucial role during the Kargil War.

On May 28, 1999, a formation from the 152 Helicopter Unit, including Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad, and Sgt RK Sahu, was tasked with a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing. Their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile, resulting in the loss of all four lives. For their exceptional courage, they were posthumously awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

The Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti celebration at Air Force Station Sarsawa was a poignant reminder of the IAF's valor and dedication, ensuring that the sacrifices of the air warriors continue to inspire future generations.