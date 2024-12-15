The Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a significant milestone as the first batch of officers for its newly established Weapon Systems Branch graduated from the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal near Hyderabad. The landmark occasion was part of the Combined Graduation Parade, where 204 cadets, including 26 women from flying and ground duty streams, were commissioned as flying officers. The event was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff.



The Weapon Systems Branch, created to unify weapon system operators under a single framework, involves a two-stage training program. The initial training is conducted at the AFA, followed by advanced instruction at the newly established Weapon Systems School in Begumpet, Hyderabad. This program equips officers with specialized skills to operate advanced weapon systems.



Announced during the Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh in 2022 by then Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, the Weapon Systems Branch marks the first operational branch introduced in the IAF since Independence. Chaudhari described the initiative as a strategic step toward consolidating operators of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon systems on twin- and multi-crew aircraft.



The branch is projected to save over Rs 3,400 crore by streamlining operational training costs. It emphasizes modernizing IAF capabilities to meet the demands of contemporary warfare.



The Weapon Systems Branch is divided into four distinct sub-streams, each addressing unique operational needs:

Flying Operations: Weapon systems operators will serve aboard aircraft such as the Su-30MKI, Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, Mi-25/35, indigenous Prachand, and special operations aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules.



Remote Operations: This stream involves operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for attack, surveillance, and logistics missions, with systems sourced both domestically and internationally.



Intelligence Operations: Officers in this stream will analyze imagery from surveillance assets, manage information warfare, and operate space systems for intelligence gathering.



Missile Operations: Focused on the deployment and control of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems.

