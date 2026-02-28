Indian Air Force conducts Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran range in Jaisalmer

The Indian Air Force on February 27, conducted Exercise Vayushakti-26 at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, showcasing its combat readiness and capability to carry out integrated air operations across the full spectrum of warfare.



Droupadi Murmu attended the firepower demonstration as the Chief Guest. She was accompanied by Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Rajnath Singh, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Raj Kumar Goyal, T. V. Somanathan and Anil Chauhan, along with senior military officers, defence attaches, veterans, government officials, media representatives and school children.



Earlier in the day, the President undertook a sortie in the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, underlining India’s push for self-reliance in defence production.



For the first time, the exercise followed a defined operational storyline, turning the event into a simulated live combat theatre. The drill integrated offensive air strikes, air defence operations, special forces missions and humanitarian assistance tasks, highlighting the Air Force’s role as a multi-domain force and first responder during crises.



The exercise began with the National Song and National Anthem, followed by a ceremonial flypast by Chetak helicopters carrying the National Flag, Air Force Ensign and Operation Sindoor flag. A Rafale fighter then performed a sonic boom, marking the start of high-intensity combat demonstrations.



More than 130 aircraft took part in the day-and-night exercise. The fleet included Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar and Hawk fighter jets, along with Mi-17 helicopters and transport aircraft such as C-130J, C-295 and C-17. The indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand also participated.



Fighter aircraft carried out precision strikes on simulated enemy targets using advanced air-to-ground weapons and long-range strike capabilities. Air defence operations featured coordinated engagements using airborne assets and ground-based systems such as Akash and Spyder missile systems, supported by Army air defence guns including L-70 and M-777, demonstrating joint operations between air and ground forces.



Special operations formed a key part of the drill. As evening set in, Garud Special Forces and Para SF personnel were inserted by Mi-17 helicopters for simulated urban intervention and hostage rescue missions. Transport aircraft later conducted assault landings and evacuation from an Advanced Landing Ground, reinforcing the Air Force’s rapid response and casualty evacuation role.



The night phase showcased integrated air defence and air-landed operations, followed by precision night strikes by multiple fighter platforms, demonstrating round-the-clock operational capability.



The exercise concluded with a symbolic ceasefire flypast by a C-17 aircraft and a drone display celebrating the Air Force’s legacy and achievements. Guided by its core values of “Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek”, Exercise Vayushakti-26 validated the Indian Air Force’s operational doctrine, joint integration and technological strength.