IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on October 8 announced that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for IAF officers.

This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is created, the IAF chief announced on the occasion of Air Force Day.

This will essentially handle all types of latest weapon systems in the force and save ₹3,400 crore, the IAF chief said. He also announced that the IAF is planning to induct female Agniveers from 2023.

Induction of air warriors into the Indian Air Force through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge but more importantly, it is an opportunity to “harness the potential of India”.

“We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF. In December this year, we would be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing,” the IAF chief said.

“We are also planning on induction of women Agniveers starting next year. Creation of infrastructure is in progress,” the IAF chief said.

On the other hand, President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the aerial show at Sukhna Lake. Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932.

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters are participating in the Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex, officials said.

The Indian Air Force will put up a dazzling show with a range of aircraft during its air show as part of its 90th-anniversary celebrations.