Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, two civilians dead
Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on May 8.
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Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan
Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on May 8.
The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.
As per the latest information, two civilian women died and a man was injured as the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar district in Hanumangharh. A rescue operation is underway, SP Sudhir Chaudhary said.
More details awaited.
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