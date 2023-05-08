Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on May 8.

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.

As per the latest information, two civilian women died and a man was injured as the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar district in Hanumangharh. A rescue operation is underway, SP Sudhir Chaudhary said.

More details awaited.