The Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted a successful test firing of an air-launched ballistic missile with the capacity to strike targets at distances exceeding 250 kilometers.

The missile, identified as the Israeli-origin Crystal Maze 2, colloquially referred to as ROCKS, was put through its paces by the Indian Air Force at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The test, conducted by a Su-30 MKI fighter jet, demonstrated the efficacy and precision of the missile system at a test range within the island territory, sources within the national security establishment disclosed to ANI.

Preparations for the test firing were meticulously coordinated within the jurisdiction of the tri-services Andaman and Nicobar Command, presently under the leadership of an Air Force officer. This successful test firing heralds a new chapter in India's defense capabilities, with plans underway to procure Israeli missiles in significant quantities through the Make in India initiative, offering a distinct strategic advantage.

Distinguished from its predecessor, Crystal Maze 1, which has been inducted into the Indian Air Force from Israel previously, the Crystal Maze 2 boasts extended stand-off range capabilities as an air-to-surface missile. Designed to target high-value stationary and relocatable assets such as long-range radars and air defense systems of potential adversaries, the missile promises to fortify India's defensive and offensive capabilities.

Notably, the Crystal Maze 2's efficacy extends to GPS-denied environments, a crucial feature exemplified during India's historic Kargil War. This ballistic missile's ability to penetrate and neutralize targets even in areas fortified by air defense systems underscores its formidable nature and strategic importance in modern warfare.