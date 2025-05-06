Amid mounting tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has launched a sweeping show of military and civil readiness that signals serious preparation for potential conflict.

In a significant move, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct large-scale military drills along the Rajasthan international border beginning Wednesday night. According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Tuesday evening, the war games will kick off at 9 PM and continue until 3 AM on Friday. Flight operations at airports near the border will remain suspended during this period. While the IAF described the exercise as a "pre-planned routine training mission," defence analysts note that the timing, location, and scale of the drills underscore unmistakable strategic intent.

Simultaneously, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed all states to carry out extensive civil defence mock drills on Wednesday, covering nearly 300 locations nationwide—including key areas like Delhi and Assam. Designed to sharpen the civilian response in the event of military conflict, this marks the first such nationwide civil defence exercise since the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The drills will be concentrated in districts hosting military installations and critical infrastructure such as oil refineries and nuclear plants.

Escalation has also played out in the diplomatic and economic arena. New Delhi has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)—a landmark pact crucial to Pakistan’s agricultural lifeline. Islamabad retaliated by suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement, halting visa services for Indians, and sealing border crossings. Both nations have also closed their airspaces to each other, heightening the standoff.

Meanwhile, the arms race across the border is accelerating. On Monday, Pakistan test-fired its Fatah surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 km as part of its Exercise INDUS war games. This marks Islamabad's second missile test in 48 hours and follows India’s successful trials of advanced underwater mines and indigenous missile systems equipped with cutting-edge detection technologies.

Pakistan has termed India’s suspension of the IWT "an act of war," further straining ties. Experts suggest that Pakistan's choice to name its military drills Exercise INDUS was a calculated provocation tied to the water dispute.

India, however, has maintained a firm stance. In a statement following the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down the perpetrators and their sponsors. “Terrorism’s evil agenda will never succeed,” he declared, reaffirming the country’s resolve to act decisively against terror.

As the subcontinent stands at the brink, both nations appear locked in a dangerous spiral of escalation. While diplomatic channels grow increasingly narrow, New Delhi’s message is clear: India is prepared—militarily, strategically, and morally—for any eventuality.