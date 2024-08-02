Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been chosen for a prestigious Indo-US mission to the International Space Station (ISS), announced the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This mission, part of the Axiom-4 mission, marks a significant milestone in India's human spaceflight endeavors.

The mission will be a collaboration between ISRO and Axiom Space Inc, USA. The Indian Space Flight Centre has finalized the space flight agreement for this mission, with Group Captain Shukla appointed as the prime pilot. Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will serve as the backup pilot.

According to ISRO, the selected crew members will undergo training starting the first week of August 2024. Their mission includes conducting scientific research and technology demonstrations aboard the ISS, as well as participating in space outreach activities.

“The mission will enhance the Indian Human Space Programme and strengthen ISRO-NASA cooperation,” ISRO stated. This initiative follows a joint statement by ISRO and NASA, made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the USA in June 2023, which set the stage for this collaborative space venture.

The Axiom-4 mission, organized by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and SpaceX, will be the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on October 10, 1985, Group Captain Shukla is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. Commissioned on June 17, 2006, he is a distinguished fighter combat leader and test pilot with approximately 2,000 flying hours across various aircraft.