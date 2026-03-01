Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights due to Middle East airspace curbs

Indian airlines are set to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday, March 1, following airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, the civil aviation ministry said.

A total of 410 flights operated by domestic carriers were cancelled on February 28 amid escalating tensions after attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States. Authorities expect further disruptions as airlines reroute or suspend services to ensure passenger safety.

The ministry reviewed the preparedness of aviation stakeholders on Saturday against the backdrop of the unfolding situation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is coordinating closely with airlines to ensure compliance with safety and operational regulations.

Major airports across the country remain on operational alert to manage possible diversions and minimise inconvenience to passengers. Senior officials have been deployed at airports to oversee airline coordination, passenger facilitation and crowd management at terminals.

The ministry said the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is monitoring complaints and assisting affected travellers. On February 28, the AirSewa portal recorded 216 passenger grievances, of which 105 were resolved the same day.

Airlines have advised passengers to check flight status before travelling to the airport as further cancellations or rescheduling remain possible depending on developments in the region.