Neal Mohan, a longtime Indian American YouTube executive, is taking over as the head of the Google-owned video sharing platform.

With this, Mohan will be joining the elite list of global tech chiefs of Indian origin such as Google parent Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, IBM's Arvind Krishna, and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen.

Mohan is taking over from Susan Wojcicki whose departure marks an end of an era at the world's largest video platform. Wojcicki has a long history with Google (now Alphabet), having rented garage space in her parent's house to co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to start the company in 1998. She joined the search giant as its 16th employee a year later.

Prior to this, Mohan served as YouTube's chief product officer, responsible for the platform's products, user experience, and trust and safety initiatives.

Neal Mohan graduated in electric engineering from Stanford University.Mohan, a longtime lieutenant of Susan Wojcicki, joined Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007.

Mohan was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role.

Previously, Mohan has worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Mohan said he is excited to continue this “awesome and important mission” and looking forward to a new future.

“Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead...” Mohan tweeted.