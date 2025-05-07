The Indian Army is maintaining a heightened state of vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) following multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence officials confirmed on Wednesday, May 7.







The escalation comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, during which Indian forces executed precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).





According to senior defence sources, the Army and security forces across forward areas remain on high alert amid concerns of potential retaliatory actions by Pakistan.







Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is said to be in continuous communication with ground commanders to monitor developments and coordinate responses to Pakistan's military activities along the LoC.



Field formations have been granted full operational freedom to deliver calibrated responses to Pakistan’s provocation, which reportedly included the use of artillery guns targeting civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar sectors.





Defence officials stated that Pakistan’s shelling injured at least 43 civilians shortly after India’s strikes on nine identified terror targets using precision-guided munitions.



Military sources emphasized that Indian forces are prepared to respond firmly to any further attempts by Pakistan to escalate tensions along the border.