Indian Army contingent leaves for joint Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 in Alaska

An Indian Army contingent has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to participate in the 21st edition of the India–USA Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025, scheduled from September 1 to 14.

The Indian team, drawn from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, will train alongside troops from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.

During the two-week exercise, soldiers will carry out a wide range of tactical drills, including heliborne operations, use of surveillance assets and unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid. The training will also feature integrated employment of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems.



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Subject-matter experts from both armies are set to hold working groups on UAS and counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications and logistics.

The joint drill will culminate in live-fire exercises and high-altitude tactical manoeuvres, with an emphasis on strengthening interoperability for United Nations peacekeeping missions and enhancing preparedness for multi-domain operations.