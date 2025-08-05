Indian Army denies reports of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector

Amid media reports suggesting a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has categorically denied any exchange of fire from across the border.

“It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control,” the Army stated in an official communication, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The clarification follows earlier reports that had cited unnamed official sources claiming that Pakistani troops had initiated unprovoked firing in the Poonch sector, prompting a 15-minute retaliatory exchange from Indian forces. However, according to the Army’s formal statement, no such incident occurred, and no casualties were reported.

The clarification gains importance given the 2021 reaffirmation of the bilateral ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, which had significantly reduced hostilities along the border. Although the LoC has remained relatively stable since the agreement, intermittent claims of ceasefire breaches continue to surface, often resulting in confusion until ground-level verifications are complete.

2 Terrorists Eliminated in Anti-Infiltration Operation Along LoC

In a separate operation, the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating two terrorists who attempted to cross over into Indian territory.

The counter-infiltration action, codenamed ‘Operation ShivShakti’, was launched last month based on credible intelligence inputs from internal Army surveillance teams, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). The operation was executed by troops from the White Knight Corps.

“In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control,” the White Knight Corps stated via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons were recovered from the site. Coordinated intelligence from our units and the JKP enabled the success of the mission.”

Officials noted that the recovered weapons indicated the terrorists were heavily armed and possibly part of a broader plan to destabilise peace in the region. The Army's quick response highlights the heightened vigilance along sensitive sectors of the LoC despite the prevailing ceasefire agreement.

Security officials commended the synergised coordination between the Indian Army and the JKP, emphasizing the importance of timely intelligence and rapid execution in preventing cross-border terror infiltration.