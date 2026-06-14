Indian Army drops colonial-era symbols from uniform rules, introduces Bandi jacket

The Indian Army has introduced sweeping changes to its dress regulations, removing several colonial-era symbols and practices while incorporating indigenous elements such as the Bandi jacket into formal attire.

The reforms are detailed in the newly issued Army Uniforms Pamphlet 2026, which standardises dress regulations across the force and seeks to align military traditions with India's evolving national identity.

A key change is the introduction of the closed-neck Bandi jacket as part of formal civil dress for officers. The jacket will be worn over a full-sleeved shirt with matching formal trousers and closed footwear, marking the inclusion of a distinctly Indian element in official attire.

The Army has also removed the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6, made the carrying of swords by Reviewing Officers optional and discontinued the use of colonial-era terminology such as "Royal".

The manual states that the changes are part of a broader effort to align military traditions with contemporary Indian values while preserving the institution's heritage and professionalism.

Another significant reform relates to ceremonial sword carriage. Swords will now be carried only by parade commanders, contingent commanders and designated personnel during major ceremonial occasions, including Republic Day, Independence Day and Army Day parades, as well as Guards of Honour. Reviewing Officers will no longer carry swords during parades.

The Army said the measures represent a review of residual colonial practices while maintaining the dignity and traditions of the service.

Beyond ceremonial changes, the pamphlet introduces a new Battle Jacket as the standard winter outerwear for all ranks. The garment will gradually replace the existing jersey-based winter uniform over a three-year transition period ending in June 2029.

The updated regulations also tighten rules on appearance and conduct in uniform. Radical hairstyles, unauthorised beards, visible electronic gadgets, tattoos, body piercings and cosmetic make-up are prohibited while in uniform. Personnel are also barred from wearing uniform at political, religious or protest gatherings, weddings, private parties and paid media appearances without authorisation.

The latest reforms build on a wider effort by the Army to shed colonial-era legacies. Earlier this year, it renamed 246 roads, buildings and facilities across military establishments to honour Indian war heroes, gallantry award recipients and distinguished military leaders.

Among the changes, Delhi Cantonment's Kirby Place was renamed Kenuguruse Vihar and Mall Road became Arun Khetrapal Marg. Similar renaming exercises have been carried out across cantonments and military stations nationwide, replacing British-era names with those commemorating Indian soldiers and commanders.

The Army had also discontinued several colonial-era customs in 2023, including the use of horse-drawn buggies at official functions, ceremonial pull-out events during retirements and pipe bands at dinners.

Officials said the ongoing reforms are intended to ensure that military traditions, institutions and public spaces increasingly reflect India's own history, military achievements and national ethos.