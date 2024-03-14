The Army Aviation Corps finalized a contract for the procurement of 25 new ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) Dhruv helicopters. This procurement is poised to bolster the Army's operational effectiveness, particularly in critical sectors such as the Western desert region.

Scheduled for establishment on March 15 in Jodhpur, the new ALH Dhruv attack helicopter squadron holds the promise of significantly augmenting the Army's combat prowess in the Western desert sector. Designed to serve a multitude of purposes including search and rescue operations, troop transportation, internal cargo transport, and casualty evacuation, the ALH Dhruv Mk III UT has demonstrated its efficacy in high-altitude terrains such as the Siachen Glacier and Ladakh.

The Defense Ministry sealed two pivotal contracts valued at Rs 8073.17 crore, underscoring a significant stride towards indigenization in defense manufacturing. These contracts encompass the acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III, with the Indian Army set to receive 25 helicopters, and the Indian Coast Guard, 9 helicopters.

Additionally, marking a significant milestone in the Indian Army's aerial arsenal, the Army Aviation Corps inaugurated its inaugural squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Jodhpur on March 15. These formidable assets, slated for delivery from the United States in May, are anticipated to fortify the Army's operational capabilities.

The Indian Army's procurement drive extends beyond the ALH Dhruv helicopters, with a contract inked for the acquisition of six Apache helicopters from the United States. This procurement supplements the Indian Air Force's inventory, which already boasts 22 of these American attack helicopters, proven assets in recent conflicts in the northern sector.