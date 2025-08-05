Indian Army evacuates 20 after landslide strikes near Harshil in Uttarakhand

The Indian Army launched immediate rescue operations following a landslide near Dharali village, situated approximately 4 km from the Army Camp at Harshil. The incident occurred around 1:45 PM on Tuesday.

Upon receiving reports of the landslide, the Army mobilised a team of 150 personnel, who reached the affected site within just 10 minutes and initiated rescue and relief efforts without delay.

Thanks to their rapid intervention, between 15 to 20 individuals were successfully rescued from the debris and safely evacuated. Those who sustained injuries were promptly transported to the Indian Army's medical facility in Harshil, where they are receiving the necessary medical attention.

Search and rescue operations continue to remain in full swing, with additional resources being deployed to locate any individuals who may still be trapped. Army officials confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored, and that they remain fully committed to extending all possible support to the affected local population.