Havildar Varinder Singh, a member of the Sikh Regiment in the Indian Army, has been awarded the prestigious Vishisht Seva Medal by President Droupadi Murmu for his outstanding contribution in developing a 'Multipurpose Octocopter,' an official statement revealed.

The 'Multipurpose Octocopter,' crafted by Singh, is a highly versatile drone designed not only for surveillance operations but also for executing various tasks such as grenade dropping, engaging aerial targets using weapons like the AK-47, and handling logistics operations.

Singh expressed his confidence that the 'Multipurpose Octocopter' will prove to be a valuable asset for the Indian Army. He highlighted its dual role as a surveillance tool and a weapon drone, emphasizing its ability to target enemies with precision using a four-hand grenade MGM rifle.

Indian Army officials acknowledged Havildar Varinder Singh's remarkable achievement, stating, "For his accomplishments, Havildar Varindar Singh has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India this year."

The Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), a distinguished decoration in the Indian Armed Forces, is conferred to recognize distinguished service of a high order. Crafted from bronze and adorned with a golden ribbon featuring three dark blue stripes, the VSM is awarded to personnel at all levels in the Indian Armed Forces. Instituted on January 26, 1960, as VSM Class-III, it was later renamed on January 27, 1967, with provisions for posthumous conferral.