A 25-year-old Indian Army soldier has gone missing in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The soldier, identified as Javed Ahmad Wani, was on leave and had returned home when he was reportedly kidnapped from his vehicle on the evening of July 29.

Javed Ahmad Wani, who was posted in Leh (Ladakh), disappeared around 8 pm. Responding to the situation, the Indian Army and local police have initiated a massive search and cordon operation to trace the abducted soldier.

On the day of his disappearance, Javed had driven his car to Chowalgam to purchase groceries.

During the intensive search operation, a significant clue was discovered - a pair of Javed's slippers along with blood stains were found inside his car, which was located in Paranhal village and he vehicle was unlocked.