In a groundbreaking move that highlights its dedication to cutting-edge technology, the Indian Army transferred the technology for mass production of two revolutionary innovations: the Xploder and Agniastra, developed by the Army Design Bureau.

This marks a significant stride in the “Year of Tech Absorption,” showcasing the Army's commitment to modernising its capabilities. The Transfer of Technology (ToT) process is facilitated by the Foundation of Innovation & Technology Transfer, IIT Delhi.



The ToT ceremony was undertaken in the presence of Vice Chief of The Army Staff Lt Gen NS Rajasubramani, signifying a crucial step towards large-scale production and integration into field operations. VCOAS commended the Army Design Bureau for fostering innovation towards its induction and production through ToT.



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The Xploder, an advanced Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), is a versatile system designed for a range of combat and operational roles. With its all-terrain capabilities, the Xploder can conduct unmanned reconnaissance, deliver explosive payloads, and remotely dispose of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

It also features a self-destruct mode for effective hideout clearance and can be deployed in disaster relief operations, demonstrating its broad utility.



The Agniastra, a Multi-Target Portable Detonation System, represents a leap forward in remote detonation technology. Capable of targeting multiple locations from extended ranges, it can be manually placed or delivered using UAVs/UGVs.

The system is expected to transform both conventional and counter-terrorism operations, enabling precise room intervention, bunker demolitions, and large-scale infrastructure destruction.