Kolkata-born historian and author Shrabani Basu has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the University of London, recognizing her significant contributions to literature and the study of shared British-Indian history.

Shrabani Basu is based in London. She is renowned for her bestselling biographical works, including 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan' and 'Victoria and Abdul: The True Story of the Queen's Closest Confidant', the latter adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Dame Judi Dench. Her exceptional storytelling and meticulous research have garnered international acclaim.

The honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature was conferred upon Basu during a prestigious graduation ceremony held on April 30.

The esteemed Chancellor of the University of London, Princess Anne -- also known as the Princess Royal and the sister of King Charles III -- had the honor of presenting the degree to Basu, recognizing her outstanding achievements in the literary realm.