Indian-born author Shrabani Basu receives honorary doctorate from University of London
Kolkata-born historian and author, Shrabani Basu, has been bestowed an honorary doctorate by the University of London for her significant contributions to literature and the study of shared British-Indian history. Basu's bestselling works include 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan' and 'Victoria and Abdul: The True Story of the Queen's Closest Confidant'.
- Shrabani Basu, a Kolkata-born historian and author, awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of London
- Basu's notable works include 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan' and 'Victoria and Abdul: The True Story of the Queen's Closest Confidant'
- The honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature was presented to Basu by the Chancellor of the University of London, Princess Anne
Kolkata-born historian and author Shrabani Basu has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the University of London, recognizing her significant contributions to literature and the study of shared British-Indian history.
Shrabani Basu is based in London. She is renowned for her bestselling biographical works, including 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan' and 'Victoria and Abdul: The True Story of the Queen's Closest Confidant', the latter adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Dame Judi Dench. Her exceptional storytelling and meticulous research have garnered international acclaim.
The honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature was conferred upon Basu during a prestigious graduation ceremony held on April 30.
The esteemed Chancellor of the University of London, Princess Anne -- also known as the Princess Royal and the sister of King Charles III -- had the honor of presenting the degree to Basu, recognizing her outstanding achievements in the literary realm.
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