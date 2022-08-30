Business mogul Gautam Adani has surpassed Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton to become the third-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gautam Adani is ranked third in the most recent Bloomberg Billionaires Index list, behind Elon Musk of Tesla and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. The estimated net worth of Gautam Adani is USD 137 billion, and that of Bernard Arnault is USD 136 billion.

An individual of Asian descent who has reportedly never before entered the top three on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mukesh Ambani, the CEO of Reliance, is ranked 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total net worth of USD 91.9 billion.

At the conclusion of each trading day in New York, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking index of the world's billionaires is updated.

After Tata Group and Reliance Industries, the Adani Group is India's third-largest conglomerate. The group is active in a variety of sectors, including ports, power, green energy, gas, and airports. After making a bid for the 5G spectrum, the Adani Group now intends to enter the telecom industry.

Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.