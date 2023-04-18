Anurag Maloo, a 34-year-old Indian entrepreneur and experienced climber, has gone missing on Mount Annapurna in Nepal. According to officials from the climber's expedition organiser, Maloo fell into a crevasse below Camp III while returning from Camp IV on Monday. The Chairman of Seven Summit Treks, Mingma Sherpa, said Maloo has been missing since April 17 morning and his whereabouts are not yet known.

Maloo hails from Kishangarh in Rajasthan and has been awarded REX Karamveer Chakra. He refers to himself as a "Mountain-preneur" on his LinkedIn profile and is currently the Regional Director (Asia-Pacific) and a VP at Seedstars. Maloo is an experienced climber who scaled Mount Ama Dablam last year and had plans to scale Mount Everest, Annapurna, and Lhotse in Nepal this season.

Sherpa said an aerial search has been conducted to trace the missing climber, who had abandoned the climb after reaching Camp IV. Last week, three Sherpas were buried on Mount Everest in Nepal after a massive ice sheet of over 50 metres came down the mountain at around 5,700 metres.