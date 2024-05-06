The Indian Coast Guard intercepted and detained an Iranian fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, just off the coast of Kerala, in what was thought to be a swift and coordinated sea-air operation.

The vessel was carrying six Indian crew members who were employed on a contractual basis in Iran. It was apprehended following allegations of exploitation and mistreatment by the boat’s owner.

The ICG immediately took action upon receiving reports of the alleged mistreatment, demonstrating and unwavering commitment to maritime security and welfare.

The vessel was brought to Kochi, where it will undergo further investigation to ascertain the veracity of the claims and ensure appropriate measures are taken.

Following the interception, the importance of maintaining maritime security and upholding the rights and welfare of crew members operating in international waters was highlighted.

The ICG’s decisive action underscores their dedication to enforcing maritime laws and regulations to safeguard the well-being of seafarers.