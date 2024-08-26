The Indian Coast Guard executed a high-stakes rescue mission on August 25 night, saving 11 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel, ITT Puma, en route from Kolkata to Port Blair.

The operation carried out under extremely challenging sea conditions, involved coordinated efforts by Coast Guard ships Sarang and Amogh, supported by a Dornier aircraft.

The ITT Puma went down approximately 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island. The Coast Guard quickly mobilized its resources, conducting what they described as an "unprecedented swift night operation" to rescue the stranded crew.

The operation's success was shared in a statement on X by the Indian Coast Guard, highlighting the critical role of the SAR teams in ensuring the safety of those on board.

This rescue follows a similar operation on August 24, when a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft detected the fishing boat IFB Angel adrift near Diu due to an engine defect. The boat, with nine crew members on board, was safely towed to Jafarabad by the Coast Guard ship Rajratan after battling rough seas.

These incidents come shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the new Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai. The facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, aims to enhance the coordination and effectiveness of maritime rescue operations.