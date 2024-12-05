The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 12 crew members from the Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir, which sank in the North Arabian Sea. The rescue operation, carried out with the assistance of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), involved extensive coordination between the two nations' Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs).

The vessel, a mechanised sailing dhow, sank early on December 4 due to rough seas and flooding while en route from Porbandar to Bandar Abbas, Iran. The crew had abandoned the ship and took refuge in a dinghy. The ICG's MRCC in Mumbai immediately alerted ICG Regional Headquarters in Gandhinagar, and ICGS Sarthak was deployed to the location, about 270 km west of Dwarka.

The rescue operation was supported by a PMSA aircraft and the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory. After a thorough search, the crew members were located and brought aboard ICGS Sarthak. The survivors, reported to be in good health after medical evaluation, are being returned to Porbandar, Gujarat.