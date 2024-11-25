In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Indian Coast Guard has seized approximately five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat operating in the Andaman waters, according to defence officials.

This operation is being hailed as one of the largest drug seizures ever conducted by the Indian Coast Guard. While details are still awaited, defence officials confirmed the scale of the haul, describing it as a major success in their ongoing efforts to curb drug smuggling activities.

The interception marks a critical moment in the fight against narcotics trafficking in the region, as authorities continue to monitor and act against such illegal activities on the high seas.

More details awaited.



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