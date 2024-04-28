Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), conducted an overnight sea-air joint operation that resulted in the apprehension of a Pakistani boat in the Arabian Sea.

The interception took place west of Porbandar and led to the capture of 14 Pakistani crew members along with 86 kilograms of contraband. The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 600 crore.

This operation comes as a follow-up to a previous interception last month, where 80 kilograms of drugs were seized by the Indian Coast Guard. The successive operations reflect the vigilance and effectiveness of the Indian Coast Guard in curbing illicit activities in the region.