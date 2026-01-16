Indian Coast Guard seizes Pakistani fishing boat with nine crew near maritime boundary

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a Pakistani fishing boat with nine crew members after it was found inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), officials said on January 15.

The intercepted boat is being brought to Porbandar for further investigation.

According to Gujarat Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari, an ICG ship on routine patrol in the Arabian Sea sighted the Pakistani fishing boat inside Indian waters close to the notional IMBL on the night of January 14.

“When challenged, the boat attempted to flee towards the Pakistani side. However, the ICG ship intercepted and boarded the vessel in Indian waters,” Tiwari said in a post on X. He added that a total of nine crew members were found on board the Pakistani fishing boat, Al-Madina.

The boat is being towed to Porbandar by an ICG ship, where it will undergo thorough rummaging and the crew will be subjected to joint interrogation by concerned agencies, officials said.

The operation, the PRO said, underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to securing India’s maritime frontiers through constant vigilance and strict law enforcement across the country’s maritime domain.