Indian crew member killed in oil tanker attack off Muscat; embassy assures assistance

An Indian national was killed after an oil tanker came under attack off the coast of Muscat, triggering a fire and explosion onboard, according to Omani authorities.

Citing a statement from Oman’s maritime security centre, The Times of Israel reported that the tanker MIKD VYOM, flying the flag of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, was struck by an unmanned boat about 52 nautical miles off Muscat Governorate. The vessel was carrying nearly 59,463 metric tonnes of cargo at the time.

The attack reportedly caused a blaze and explosion in the ship’s main engine room, resulting in the death of one crew member, identified as an Indian national.

Reacting to the incident, the Embassy of India, Muscat expressed profound condolences over the loss of life. In a statement posted on X, the embassy said it is in close coordination with Omani authorities to ensure the safe and early repatriation of Indian nationals aboard the vessel and pledged all possible assistance.

The incident comes against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East. Reports suggest that coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes were carried out across several Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air defence systems and missile facilities.

According to the reports, the strikes led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with major explosions reported in Tehran and other cities.

US President Donald Trump described the strikes as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. In retaliation, Iran reportedly launched ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allied nations in the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, escalating the conflict further.

Further details regarding the tanker attack are awaited.