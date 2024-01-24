The Indian Cyber Wing has issued an urgent warning regarding the increasing threat of online gaming scams.

These scams involve fraudsters creating accounts for online games and using stolen credit card details to purchase in-game items.

Once these accounts are loaded with valuable virtual goods, they are sold for real-world currency, often fetching thousands of dollars.

This fraudulent activity not only poses a significant risk to the financial security of individuals but also undermines the integrity of online gaming communities.

To combat such scams, the Indian Cyber Wing advises gamers to be vigilant and cautious when engaging in online transactions. They recommend sticking to reputable download sites to ensure game security and being aware of hidden charges that could signal potential scams.

Additionally, the government's cybersecurity agency warns against common online scams, including OTP frauds and UPI money theft, which can be particularly prevalent within the gaming community.

In light of these risks, the Indian Cyber Wing encourages individuals to report any suspicious activities or experiences of cyber fraud through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. This initiative is part of a broader effort to address cybercrime in India, which faces challenges such as cross-border cybercrimes, jurisdiction issues, and the need for international cooperation.

The warning comes at a time when cities like Jamtara are known for their online fraud and phishing activities, highlighting the need for increased awareness and preventive measures. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, plays a crucial role in monitoring and combating cybercrimes across the nation.

To further educate the public, the I4C has launched awareness programs such as ‘CyberMeme’ and ‘CyberReel’ competitions, aiming to raise awareness about what constitutes cybercrime.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting portal also provides resources on internet safety for kids and best practices to prevent cybercrime, such as avoiding suspicious links and maintaining strong passwords.

The urgency of this warning reflects the evolving nature of cyber threats and the importance of proactive measures to safeguard against online gaming scams and other forms of cyber fraud.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) recorded 15,56,176 cybercrime complaints in 2023, indicating a rising trend compared to previous years: 9,66,790 in 2022, 4,52,414 in 2021, 2,57,777 in 2020, and 26,049 in 2019. The figures underline the urgent need for public awareness and vigilance in the face of escalating online threats.