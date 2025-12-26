Indian student shot dead near University of Toronto Scarborough campus

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) campus, with Toronto police investigating the incident as a homicide, officials said.

The shooting occurred on December 23 near the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. Toronto police identified the victim on December 24 as Shivank Avasthi, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on December 23 about an injured person lying on the ground. “When officers arrived, they located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene,” Duty Inspector Jeff Allington told reporters near the site on Tuesday night.

Authorities confirmed that the case is being treated as a homicide. Allington said the immediate focus remains on preserving evidence, determining the circumstances of the shooting and notifying the victim’s next of kin. He added that limited details could be shared at this stage of the investigation.

Toronto police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived. No description of the suspect has been released so far.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed “deep anguish” over the student’s death. In a post on social media platform X, the Consulate said it was in touch with the bereaved family and was extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with local authorities.

A spokesperson for UTSC said the university was “extremely saddened” by the death near its campus but did not confirm whether the victim was a student. “We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time,” the spokesperson said, while thanking campus safety personnel, Toronto Police Service and emergency medical teams for their prompt response.

Following the incident, UTSC issued a safety alert, advising individuals inside buildings to remain indoors and those outdoors to leave the area. The university said the police investigation is ongoing in the Highland Creek Valley, and pathways into the valley remain closed until further notice.