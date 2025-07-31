‘Indian economy is dead’: Rahul Gandhi backs Trump’s criticism

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday endorsed US President Donald Trump’s critical assessment of India’s economic state, calling it an accurate reflection of the ground reality. Gandhi accused the Modi government of pushing the economy into crisis and questioned its silence over a series of controversial statements made by Trump.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, “Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact.”

Trump’s comments came on Wednesday via his social media platform, Truth Social, where he declared, “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” referring to India’s growing energy and defence ties with Russia. He also slammed India’s high tariffs and minimal trade engagement with the United States, stating, “We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.”

In response, Gandhi doubled down on his criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the government’s policies are tailored to benefit specific industrialists at the cost of national interest.

Beyond economics, Gandhi raised concerns about India’s foreign policy, particularly in the wake of Trump’s repeated claims about mediating between India and Pakistan, alleged aircraft losses, and the lack of international support following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

“The main question is, Trump has claimed 30-32 times that he did a ceasefire. He also said that 5 Indian jets have fallen. Trump now says that he will impose 25% tariffs. Why is PM Modi not able to give an answer? What is the actual reason? Who has the control in his hands?” Gandhi asked.

He also took aim at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying, “Foreign Minister gives a speech and says that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, America is abusing you; on the other hand, China is behind you. When you send your delegation to the world, no country condemns Pakistan.”

Criticising what he described as strategic confusion and diplomatic failure, Gandhi said the Modi government has not only mishandled the economy but also left India isolated on the global stage. He pointed out that key global leaders have continued to engage with Pakistan’s military leadership even after attacks on Indian soil.

“He (PM Modi in his speech) did not take the name of Trump, China... The military chief of Pakistan who did this Pahalgam attack, President Trump is having lunch with him, and they are saying we had a huge success,” he said.

Gandhi further warned that the India-US trade deal under negotiation could be tilted entirely in Washington’s favour. “This (India-US trade) deal will take place, and PM Modi will do exactly what Trump says,” he claimed.

The Congress leader’s remarks came amid rising tensions between Washington and New Delhi over India’s energy imports from Russia and trade protectionism. Trump’s announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods — with a warning of further penalties — signals a sharp escalation in economic friction.

Gandhi concluded by stating that the Modi government has damaged India’s economic, defence, and foreign policy foundations. “They are running this country into the ground,” he said.