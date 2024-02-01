Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 said that the Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years.

The Finance Minister while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since his assuming office in 2014 said, "The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism. With the blessings of the people, when our government - under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi - assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas as its mantra. The Government overcame those challenges in right earnest..."

Continuing with her Interim Budget Speech, Nirmala Sitharaman attributed focus on - Garib (poor), Mahilayen (women), Yuva (youth) and Annadata (Farmers), stating that these four sectors need highest priority.

With respect to boosting the skill sector, Nirmal Sitharaman said, "The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of institutional higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 Universities have been set up."

On 'Nari Shakti, the finance minister said, "Female enrolment in higher education up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls & women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity."

Also read: Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises 2 crore new homes under housing scheme