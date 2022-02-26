The situation in Ukraine remains very tense with war-like conditions triumphing in Lugansk and Donetsk regions. The normal life in these regions

has been severely affected and local people in large numbers have had to flee. There is a general sense of insecurity and uncertainty prevailing in the country. Indian nationals resident in Ukraine are advised to be very careful about their personal safety and security and constantly monitor the

situation.

According to the Embassy of India , All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised not to go to any border post without first coordinating with Indian government officials at the border post and the emergency number from the Indian Embassy in Kiev.

The situation at various border checkpoints is delicate and the embassy is continuously working with the Embassies in the neighboring countries for a coordinated evacuation of the citizens. The embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to assist Indian nationals who arrive at border crossings without prior notice.

For those staying in a Western city of Ukraine with access to water, food, accommodation and basic facilities, it is relatively safer than reaching the border checkpoint.

Eastern city will stay in their current place of residence until further instructions, stay calm, stay patient with food, water and available equipment. Avoid unnecessary movements.

"Be aware of the surroundings and the recent developments and do exercise caution all time", says the Indian Embassy.