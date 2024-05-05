The Indian Embassy in China on May 4 held its first interactive session with the Indian students who suffered the wrath of the Covid-19 pandemic after China banned visas as a result prolonging their academic periods for several years.

In the “welcome and interaction ceremony” hosted by Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat, and Counsellor Nitinjeet Singh, around 80 old and new students from over 13 Chinese universities participated.

The meeting included a detailed presentation by Amit Sharma, Second Secretary (Education) on various services offered by the Embassy. He also informed students about the ‘dos & don’ts’.

While there were over 23,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities until the pandemic struck China in early 2020, there are reportedly only around 10,000 students now.

Chinese medical universities became preferred destinations in the past for Indian aspirants.

When Covid-19 struck China, most of the Indian students left for home at the height of lockdowns and could not return until 2023 due to China's visa bans and restrictions. Many of them started returning in the latter part of 2022, while the Chinese universities began a new intake of students last year.

During the visa bans, however, the Embassy actively pursued with China to permit the early return of the students considering the damage the delay caused to their studies.

Students were told to remain cautious and disciplined, strictly abiding by the local laws. According to recent reports, three Indian students were under detention in China on charges of criminal offences.