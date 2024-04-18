As heavy rain continues to lash the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Embassy in Dubai has ramped up efforts to assist stranded Indian passengers and connect them with their families back home. The embassy, in coordination with UAE authorities and airlines, is actively facilitating relief measures and providing regular updates to affected travelers.

In a statement shared on social media, the Indian embassy highlighted their ongoing communication with UAE authorities and airlines to ensure the welfare of stranded passengers. They have also collaborated with Indian community organizations to extend relief measures and support to those in need.

"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the embassy stated.

Emphasizing their commitment to assisting the Indian community, the embassy reiterated the availability of helpline numbers until normalcy returns. They assured continuous support for Indians living in or traveling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates during this challenging period.

The heavy rainfall in the UAE has prompted authorities to advise residents to stay indoors, with meteorological forecasts predicting unsettled weather conditions and further rainfall over the next 48 hours. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across various regions, urging caution and preparedness among residents.