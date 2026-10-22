The Indian Embassy in Paris has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to visit the country, urging them to remain vigilant, avoid protest sites and crowded areas, and follow instructions issued by local authorities amid demonstrations, incidents of violence and localised curfews.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday evening, the embassy asked Indian citizens to exercise caution in view of the recent developments and monitor official channels for updates, particularly on possible disruptions to transport services across French cities.

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution,” the advisory stated.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place and comply with instructions issued by French authorities.

Indian citizens requiring emergency assistance can contact the Embassy of India in Paris at +33 6 48 34 00 63 or email cons.paris@mea.gov.in.

Similar Advisory Issued in Italy

The advisory follows a similar warning issued by the Indian Embassy in Italy earlier this week amid protests over the rising cost of living and concerns about public services.

In an advisory released on Monday, the embassy urged Indian nationals to avoid crowded places and areas witnessing demonstrations, exercise caution and follow local news for updates.

Protests Spread Across French Cities

France has witnessed renewed unrest over concerns about the cost of living, public services and the state of education. Demonstrations in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities have reportedly been accompanied by incidents of looting, arson and clashes between protesters and police.

High school students have raised concerns over inadequate funding, poor infrastructure and staff shortages, particularly in lower-income neighbourhoods. They have also criticised long school days, which can run from 8 am to 6 pm, and questioned the complexity and fairness of the university admissions system.

Although France has experienced two consecutive nights of relative calm following the weekend's unrest, curfews remain in force in parts of several major cities, including restricted areas of Paris.

Further demonstrations were planned for Thursday and Saturday following calls from student unions and groups associated with the Yellow Vest movement, which triggered widespread protests in 2018 and 2019 over fuel prices and the cost of living.

Paris police announced on Wednesday that a demonstration scheduled for Thursday in the French capital would be prohibited, citing public safety concerns and the risk of property damage.

France Announces Tighter Security Measures

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Wednesday that 174 of the 2,500 people detained during and after the protests had been jailed, while another 917 had been formally prosecuted.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also met union representatives on Wednesday and announced plans for a large-scale security operation on Saturday.

The operation is intended to prevent a recurrence of the violence attributed to groups of rioters and address security gaps identified during the unrest.

The Indian Embassy's advisory comes as French authorities continue security measures in response to the demonstrations. Indian nationals in the country have been urged to remain alert, avoid areas affected by protests and rely on official updates for information on local restrictions and transport disruptions.