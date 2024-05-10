The Indian Embassy in Iran confirmed that five of the Indian sailors on board an Israeli-linked vessel y Tahran were released on May 9.

It further stated that the sailors had departed the country during the evening.

Following the release the Indian Embassy also thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas, as they shared the details.

In an X post, the Indian Embassy in Iran wrote, "5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas."

With 17 Indian nationals onboard, the Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran on April 13.

The container ship, MSC Aries, was taken over by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy close to the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was last observed on April 12th, heading towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai.

One of the 17 Indian sailors was set free on April 18 and made his way back to Kerala.

Upon her arrival from Iran, Thrissur resident Ann Tessa Joseph was greeted by officials at the Cochin International Airport.