After frequent incidents of Indian students drowning in Russia, the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia issued an advisory urging students to be careful while going to beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies.

The Embassy of India in Moscow stated, "Unfortunate incidents of drowning of Indian students in Russia are taking place from time to time. In such incidents this year so far four Indian students have lost their lives.”

Stating that similar incidents took place in 2022 and 2023, the Embassy said, "In the year 2023 there were two incidents and in 2022, there were six cases of death of Indian students by drowning."

“The Embassy, therefore, urges Indian students in Russia to be extremely careful while going to beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies. Students are advised to take all necessary precautions and safety measures in this regard,” it concluded.

Earlier, on June 7, the External Affairs Ministry confirmed that four Indian students from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra who were studying at a university in Russia drowned in the Volkhov River, adding that a fifth student was safely rescued.

In a statement, the ministry informed that its Consulate in St. Petersburg was in contact with the university and local authorities, ensuring all possible assistance.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Moscow had said, "We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved.”